CPI (M) cracks the whip against party leader, suspend him for one year

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Telangana State Committee has cracked the whip against its leader and party nominee from Huzurnagar, Parepalli Sekhar Rao, whose nomination papers were rejected.

At a press conference on October 7, party State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and central committee member – B.Nagaiah, State Committee members – B.Ramulu and D.G.Narasimha Rao said Mr. Sekhar Rao has been suspended for one year from the party for gross negligence in filing his nomination papers.

They said the nomination papers were rejected on technical grounds and the Returning Officer had given time for submitting proper documents. “The candidate had failed to submit the papers and the Suryapet District Committee Secretary M. Ramulu also acted in a negligent manner. Mr. Ramulu has been removed from his post holding him responsible for the embarrassing situation,” the leaders said.

Mr. Veerabhadram said the party had discussed the issue of extending support to other party. It was decided to back the candidature of Sambsiva Goud of the Telangana Praja Party. “All parties except the BJP had approached us for support. We had decided in principle not to support the Congress, TRS or the BJP. The issue before us was to support the Bahujan Left Front or the Telangana Praja Party. We decided in favour of the TPP,” he pointed out.

Elections to Huzurnagar Assembly seat, which was vacated by sitting member N.Uttam Kumar Reddy consequent to his election as MP from Nalgonda would be held on October 21. In all 28 candidates are in fray for the bypoll after 45 nominations including that of the CPI (M) candidate was rejected.