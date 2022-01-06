CPI (M) CC meet ahead of party’s national congress

HYDERABAD

06 January 2022 20:14 IST

Committee to finalise resolutions to be taken up at national congress

The central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will meet here on January 7 to discuss and finalise the political resolution that will be adopted at the party’s national congress to be held in Kerala in April this year.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will lead the party’s central committee in discussing about the national and international political developments, implementation of liberalization policies and the national monetization pipeline proposed by the BJP-led Central government. The meeting would also discuss about the Assembly elections to be held in five States in the coming months as well as the impact of the farmers’ struggle that made the Central government withdraw the three “anti-farmer” legislations.

The political resolution adopted during the three-day meeting would be circulated to the party’s rank and file for discussion. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura former chief minister Manik Sarkar, polit bureau members Prakash Karat, S. Ramachandran Pillai, Brinda Karat, B.V. Raghavulu and others would participate in the deliberations that would be held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram here.

