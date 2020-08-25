CPI (M) activists in protest mode on behalf of flood-hit villagers of Lingapuram

CPI(M) activists staging ‘jala deeksha’ at the low-level bridge near Charla.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

25 August 2020 00:11 IST

High-level bridge sought across Eethavagu stream

As the floodwaters started receding slowly, the aggrieved local residents of the Godavari riverside villages of Charla mandal in Bhadrachalam Agency are gearing up to undertake an intensive agitation for construction of a high-level bridge across the Eethavagu stream near Charla town to mitigate their recurring commuting woes during the rainy season.

The recent spell of heavy rains triggered flash floods in Eethavagu stream inundating the low-level bridge at Lingapuram, a tribal village located about two kms from the mandal headquarters town of Charla, virtually cutting off road link to around half-a-dozen tribal villages in the Agency mandal a few days ago.

The swollen Taliperu, a tributary of the Godavari, wreaked havoc in the remote tribal habitations, including Mogallapalli, GP Palli and Kothapalli villages, inundating agricultural fields and the riverside hamlets in the border mandal last week.

Advertising

Advertising

Taking up cudgels on behalf of the aggrieved flood-hit villagers of Lingapuram, the CPI (M) activists staged ‘jala deeksha’ at the low-level bridge across the Eethavagu on Sunday demanding urgent measures to mitigate the flooding woes of tribal people inhabiting the interior villages.

People living in the remote villages such as Gompalli, C Kothuru and Mogallapalli experience commuting woes every monsoon, deplored Brahmachary, CPI(M) senior leader of Charla mandal. Repeated requests to the authorities to address the travails of local people during every rainy season fell on deaf ears, he charged. An intensive agitation will be launched soon by mobilising the aggrieved people in the tribal heartland of Bhadrachalam Agency for construction of high level bridges in the flood prone areas to find a lasting solution to the commuting problems, he said.

Whenever Taliperu overflows, the road link to dozens of tribal habitations in Charla mandal gets snapped, noted Karam Naresh, CPI(M) Charla mandal committee secretary.

The agencies concerned remained insensitive to plug the gaping loopholes in the road infrastructure and ensure hassle-free road connectivity to the far-flung riverside villages, he alleged.

The mandal-level officials of the Panchayat Raj Department concerned did not respond to attempts by The Hindu to contact them for their comments.