GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI lobbying Congress party for allotment of Warangal LS seat

The party is optimistic about their candidate’s prospects as they expect the BJP and BRS candidates to evenly split the Madiga votes

February 01, 2024 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) is actively lobbying the Congress party high command seeking allotment of the Warangal Lok Sabha seat to it as part of a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As a member of the INDIA alliance, the CPI was allocated only one MLA seat in the November 2023 Assembly elections.

While the CPI is pressing for the allotment of one MP seat among the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Khammam, Nalgonda, Bhuvanagiri, Peddapalli, and Warangal, it is particularly hopeful of being allotted the Warangal Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, CPI State secretariat committee member Takkallapalli Srinivas Rao said they are confident of being allotted the Warangal seat. “The absence of strong contenders in the Congress party to contest from the Warangal Lok Sabha seat works in our favour,” Mr. Srinivas Rao said.

“We have zeroed in on party candidate B.R. Lenin, a journalist from a vernacular news channel, keeping in mind his family background and experience as a journalist. His father, the late B.R. Bhagawan Das, was also a CPI leader,“ Mr. Srinivas Rao said.

CPI leaders say Mr. Lenin, belonging to the Mala community of the Scheduled Castes, has a strong chance of winning the seat as the BJP and BRS are reportedly planning to field candidates from the Madiga community from Warangal, which is reserved for SCs.

While the Madiga community constitutes 2.50 lakh voters, the Mala community is numerically weaker with around 1.50 lakh voters. However, the CPI remains optimistic about their candidate’s prospects as they expect the BJP and BRS candidates to evenly split the Madiga votes.

The CPI managed to secure a victory in the sole MLA seat allotted to it by the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections, with Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao winning the Kothagudem election. Mr. Sambasiva Rao serves as the CPI’s State secretary.

Related Topics

Communist Party of India / Warangal / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.