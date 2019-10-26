CPI leader on fast at party office in support of RTC crew

Assistant secretary of State council of CPI and former MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Saturday launched his indefinite hunger strike at the party office — Makhdoom Bhavan here — in support of the ongoing strike by RTC crew.

The strike camp was inaugurated by former CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy. Mr. Reddy said on the occasion that the government aimed to privatise road transport corporation, branding it as a loss making entity, with a view to divert its multi-crore properties to the followers of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Jana Samiti president M. Kodandaram said the fast by Mr. Sambasiva Rao will help mount pressure on the government to explore a solution to the ongoing strike by RTC employees.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the huge debts and losses of RTC were not a genuine reason for winding up the corporation. In that case, the government had also built up huge debts.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao expressed his commitment to continue the fast till the RTC strike was resolved.

State secretariat member of CPI (M) D.G. Narasimha Rao and CPI-ML (New Democracy) leader Ramadevi also spoke.