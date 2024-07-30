CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy demands a detailed probe into GST scam  

CPI National Executive Committee Chada Venkat Reddy has demanded a thorough investigation into GST irregularities amounting to about ₹1,400 crore and other alleged misdeeds during former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar’s tenure.

Addressing the media at the party office in Hanamkonda on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy strongly criticized former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, equating him to an ‘elder son’ of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) regarding alleged corruption. Mr. Venkat Reddy stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation into Somesh Kumar’s conduct and strict punitive action to deter future irregularities.

He also highlighted irregularities associated with the Dharani portal under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime, urging for the cleansing of revenue records and a thorough survey of land holdings. Meanwhile, Mr. Venkat Reddy said CPI party state-level meetings will be held from August 22 to 24 at Harita Kakatiya Hotel in Hanamkonda.

