ADVERTISEMENT

CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy demands a detailed probe into GST scam  

Published - July 30, 2024 06:59 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

CPI senior leader Chada Venkat Reddy addressing the media at Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

CPI National Executive Committee Chada Venkat Reddy has demanded a thorough investigation into GST irregularities amounting to about ₹1,400 crore and other alleged misdeeds during former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar’s tenure.

Addressing the media at the party office in Hanamkonda on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy strongly criticized former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, equating him to an ‘elder son’ of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) regarding alleged corruption. Mr. Venkat Reddy stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation into Somesh Kumar’s conduct and strict punitive action to deter future irregularities.

He also highlighted irregularities associated with the Dharani portal under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime, urging for the cleansing of revenue records and a thorough survey of land holdings. Meanwhile, Mr. Venkat Reddy said CPI party state-level meetings will be held from August 22 to 24 at Harita Kakatiya Hotel in Hanamkonda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US