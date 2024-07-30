GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy demands a detailed probe into GST scam  

Published - July 30, 2024 06:59 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
CPI senior leader Chada Venkat Reddy addressing the media at Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

CPI senior leader Chada Venkat Reddy addressing the media at Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

CPI National Executive Committee Chada Venkat Reddy has demanded a thorough investigation into GST irregularities amounting to about ₹1,400 crore and other alleged misdeeds during former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar’s tenure.

Addressing the media at the party office in Hanamkonda on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy strongly criticized former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, equating him to an ‘elder son’ of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) regarding alleged corruption. Mr. Venkat Reddy stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation into Somesh Kumar’s conduct and strict punitive action to deter future irregularities.

He also highlighted irregularities associated with the Dharani portal under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime, urging for the cleansing of revenue records and a thorough survey of land holdings. Meanwhile, Mr. Venkat Reddy said CPI party state-level meetings will be held from August 22 to 24 at Harita Kakatiya Hotel in Hanamkonda.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / political candidates / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.