CPI hints at alliance with BRS for Assembly elections

January 11, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

The State unit of CPI did not rule out the possibility of the party entering into an alliance with the BRS in the Assembly elections later this year.

After a two-day meeting of the extended meeting of the State executive of CPI on Wednesday, the party’s State secretary K Sambasiva Rao told a press conference that the meeting decided to extend full support to the BRS in its bid to check the growth of the BJP. The Left parties stood united in opposing the BJP.

The CPI and the CPI (M) will speed up their efforts to prevent any influence of the BJP on voters from Khammam town on January 18 when the BRS will hold a major public meeting. The CPI general secretary D. Raja and Kerala Chief Minister of CPI (M) Pinarayi Vijayan will attend the meeting.

Mr. Rao said the BRS will enjoy the benefit of tying up with the Left, especially in Khammam where the parties wielded considerable influence among masses. The parties will do everything to keep the BJP at bay in the district. The BJP was threatening leaders in the district from other parties to join it. The BJP was using its ideology as a mask to rein in leaders.

On allotment of former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh cadre, Mr. Rao said the meeting was of the view that a proper procedure in relieving him of the post was not followed. The independence of All India Service officers was at stake. Similarly, the transfer of investigation into the poaching of BRS MLAs also exposed the influence of the Centre on courts. He demanded the scrapping of the post of Governor as the institution had become controversial in various non-BJP ruled States.