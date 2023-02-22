CPI firm on getting political benefit from truck with BRS

February 22, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Communist Party of India is firm that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti give due recognition to the party’s strength in Telangana in terms of seat allocation at the time of next elections whenever they are held.

The CPI had been working to bring together parties opposed to the BJP at the national level as an alternative to the Narendra Modi Government. “The Congress is a secular party at the national level, but the BRS is stronger in Telangana. It has been opposing the BJP-led Government’s policies for some time now,” a senior CPI leader said, adding that this was why the party was going soft on BRS in the State.

But the CPI leadership was firm that it should get political benefit from the alliance, if entered into, with the BRS. “We too are a political party, not a charity organisation. We don’t believe in one-sided relations,” he said.

The comments assume significance in the light of the recent meeting of the secretaries of CPI and CPI (Marxist) where it was decided to ensure that the Left parties sailed together. The parties had, accordingly, decided to ensure that they would not put up their candidates in the constituencies where the other Left party was fielding its candidate.