CPI deplores economic policies of BJP government

The Communist Party of India has deplored the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for following “faulty” economic policies favouring the rich and influential that plunged the country into an economic crisis.

CPI general secretary D. Raja said the economy was in “shambles” with falling GDP and unemployment/under employment rate at a 45-year high. Eligible youth were facing a gloomy and uncertain future as the government “miserably failed” to effectively manage the economy. “The Prime Minister who assured creation of two crore jobs every year in the first tenure seldom speaks about it now,” Mr. Raja said.

The government at the same time was doling out largesse to the corporates and big business houses as could be seen from the recent statement of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on the significant cut in Corporate Tax. The government through its “reckless” disinvestment policies was selling away the public sector undertakings and at the same time, opened doors to foreign direct investment in all the core sectors, including defence.

CAB, NRC opposed

Mr. Raja who chaired the party’s two-day national executive meeting, which concluded here on Sunday, expressed concern over the Central government’s moves to bring about the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament that was aimed at polarising people and widening the communal differences. “Religion cannot not be the basis for citizenship of the country and this is even included in the Constitution. But the BJP’s efforts are otherwise,” he said adding a meeting of the Left parties would be convened in a couple of days to chalk out joint strategy to mount pressure on the Centre to desist from its moves of extending the ambit of National Register of Citizenship to other parts of the country.

On the Jammu & Kashmir situation, the CPI reiterated its stand that abrogation of Article 370 and snatching away the statehood were unconstitutional and undemocratic. It was an assault on the federal polity of the country. People were undergoing unimaginable hardship in J&K and the ground situation in the State did not correspond with “tall claims” of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the developmental process. “The manner in which politicians of the State were put in prison and a delegation of MPs from the European Union is allowed to visit the State is highly objectionable,” he said.

Ayodhya verdict

On the Ayodhya verdict, the CPI national executive felt that there were several contradictions within the judgement in that the operative portion of the verdict describes demolition of the mosque as “illegal”, but directs the government to handover the controversial site to those who demolished the mosque.