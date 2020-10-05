CPI demands judicial probe into Nayeem’s case

The Communist Party of India State Committee has demanded that the government order a judicial inquiry into the killing of gangster Nayeem to bring out the facts relating to the case. CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the clean shit given by the Special Investigation Team to 25 police officials named in the case is tantamount to diluting the entire episode. He wondered why the government is reluctant in making public the contents of the gangster’s diary. Hundreds of people suffered at his hands and Nayeem was involved in forcible acquisition of lands, besides in rape cases, he said.

The government had constituted a special investigation team to inquire into the incident. But four years after the constitution of the SIT, there is no progress in the case. The government should therefore order a judicial inquiry into the case for bringing out the facts pertaining to the case. This would also help in instilling confidence among the victims who suffered at the hands of Nayeem, he said.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Venkat Reddy expressed concern over the rampant encroachment of government, Inam and endowments lands in Jogulamba-Gadwal district by vested interests. People who lost their lands because of the encroachments are looking at the government for restoration of their rights. Similar complaints were also being registered from different parts of the State and the government should take care to ensure that the encroached lands are protected and the rights of genuine owners restored, he said.