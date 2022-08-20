CPI decides to support TRS

Decision taken to defeat divisive BJP: Palla Venkat Reddy

Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to support Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Munugode as the party is of the view that it is the TRS that would protect the interests of Telangana and fight the divisive BJP that was trying to expand itself in the State and topple non-BJP Governments in States.

The decision to support TRS was taken at the party’s State Secretariat meeting held here on Friday, where its State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said they were of the view that it was only TRS that could defeat and prevent the expansion of BJP in Telangana. He stated that they were also of the view that TRS was committed to progressive politics in the present political scenario.

It was understood that the CPI meeting also discussed the causes for the by-election at Munugode and the leaders felt that it was due to the personal (business) interests of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy that the bypoll was being forced upon people. Besides, they were of the view that the BJP had failed to keep any of the promises made to Telangana in the bifurcation Act.

Speaking at TRS public meeting at Munugode, State Deputy Secretary of CPI Palla Venkat Reddy said the current political scenario in the country warranted efforts to protect democracy. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had invited us (CPI) four months ago for a national level fight against BJP to safeguard the secular fabric.

“We have supported Mr. Rajgopal Reddy in the last (2018) election but he dumped us (people of Munugode) for his personal and business interests. He threw the constituency development to the winds for about four years now”, Mr. Venkat Reddy said adding that CPI had won the seat four times with TDP support and once with Congress support in the past. However, they (CPI) always stood for people of the constituency and their interests.

Mr. Venkat Reddy said there was no alternative to TRS now in Telangana and its commitment to protect the State’s interests and BJP’s effort was only to prove that it was an alternative to TRS in the State and not the Congress. He reminded that the CPI had supported all bypolls during the Telangana movement and later in the Huzurabad and Nagarjunasagar bypolls.

He cautioned people that BJP would destroy Telangana if the party was allowed to set its foot in Mungudoe and said the decision to support TRS was keeping in view the political scenario in the State and in the country.