CPI criticises PM

The Communist Party of India has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving any concrete assurances to the States on tackling the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during his address to the nation on Friday morning.

CPI national secretariat member K. Narayana said the Prime Minister made a ‘sentimental’ speech with ‘hidden agenda’ rather than announcing any specific measures. The government could have announced a package on the lines of Kerala allowing the departments and States to take up relief measures more effectively.

“Kerala, being small State, announced ₹ 20,000 crore making specific allocations to different departments. The Centre should announce similar package which will require ₹ 7.5 lakh crore or at least half of it so that the State governments can become active in taking up the coronavirus relief measures,” he said.