CPI criticises PM

The Communist Party of India has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving any concrete assurances to the States on tackling the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during his address to the nation on Friday morning.
CPI national secretariat member K. Narayana said the Prime Minister made a ‘sentimental’ speech with ‘hidden agenda’ rather than announcing any specific measures. The government could have announced a package on the lines of Kerala allowing the departments and States to take up relief measures more effectively.
“Kerala, being small State, announced ₹ 20,000 crore making specific allocations to different departments. The Centre should announce similar package which will require ₹ 7.5 lakh crore or at least half of it so that the State governments can become active in taking up the coronavirus relief measures,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.