CPI criticises ‘dictatorial attitude’ of KCR

The Communist Party of India State unit has expressed concern over the “dictatorial attitude” of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao claiming that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government had failed to fulfil the promises it made in the run up to the last Assembly elections.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy recalled that the TRS president had promised to fill over one lakh vacant posts in different government departments and another 97,000 posts fell vacant in the past few years. The government had however taken steps to fill only 32,000 vacancies according to its own reports. The government had announced its intentions to bring out new Revenue Act without taking steps to curb corruption that had become rampant.

Mr. Venkat Reddy was speaking at the CPI State council meeting which started here on Friday. CPI national secretariat member Atul Kumar Anjan who was the chief guest at the meeting criticised the Centre for its unilateral decisions that plunged working classes into crisis.

Unemployment was on rise as the public sector undertakings were being closed indiscriminately, while farmers too were suffering on account of non-payment of minimum support price for their produce.

Several public sector majors, including the BSNL, Indian Railways and others, were being put up for sale to private sector. Referring to the recent decision on abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, he said more than the debate on whether or not to continue those provisions, the manner in which the decision was imposed on the Kashmiri people needed to be focussed. He ridiculed the RSS workers for speaking about nationalism and national flag claiming that the organisation which did not hoist the national flag on its premises for 52 long years since independence was now harping on nationalism.

The CPI state unit had decided to conduct week-long celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation from September 11 to 17 commemorating the sacrifices of martyrs who laid down their lives in fighting against the Razakars.