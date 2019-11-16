CPI bid to block convoy of Ministers foiled

The CPI district unit leaders made a vain bid to block the convoy of Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav and Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar by staging a rasta roko (road blockade) at NTR statue road here on Saturday.

In order to lodge their protest against the State government for not holding talks with the striking RTC unions, the CPI district unit decided to block the convoy of the Ministers, who were proceeding from LMD guest house to the shores of LMD reservoir. In a surprise move, the CPI leaders squatted on the road to block the convoy, but the police swung into action and arrested the protesters.

In the melee, former ZPTC member and CPI assistant K Shoba Rani sustained serious injuries and fainted on the road. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital after first-aid treatment. CPI district secretary P Kedari, assistant secretary K Srujan Kumar, district council leaders B Sadashiva, K Manikanta Reddy and others were arrested and shifted to the Commissionerate training centre.