ADVERTISEMENT

CPI and CPI(M) lead ‘Go back Modi’ rallies across State 

April 08, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders and cadre of Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday led demonstrations and rallies titled ‘Go back Modi’, protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad.

They said the visit was part of the political drama to further mislead people. The parties alleged that the BJP-led Centre under Mr. Narendra Modi’s leadership did not deliver on the promises made to Telangana as per bifurcation legislation.

The cadre wearing black and holding placards, flexis and flags marched through cities and towns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“They did not deliver on any promise made in the last nine years. The Centre is also hijacking the powers of the State government,” they said.

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Smbasiva Rao who led a protest at Shamshabad said the Prime Minister lacked the moral right to enter Telangana for failing to fulfill promises made at the time of State bifurcation.

Senior leader Chada Venkat Reddy, objecting to the Centre auctioning coal blocks of Singareni Colleries Company Limited, said the Centre had failed on Kazipet railway coach factory, tribal university and Bayyaram steel factory.

Several other protesting leaders were detained by the police and prevented from reaching the meeting venue at Secunderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US