CP promises to act tough against A P Mahesh Bank officials

Server hack resulted in siphoning off of ₹12.50 cr. on Tuesday

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Thursday said that action would be taken against A P Mahesh Bank, which recently was a victim of hacking of its servers, if their security is found to be lax.

Mr Anand was speaking to the media after his visit to the Bharosa Centre.

The A P Mahesh Bank on Tuesday reported a server hack and siphoning off of around ₹12.50 crore. The funds were transferred to as many as 100 accounts of other banks. The alleged breach in security protocols was done through the bank’s main server after which three bank accounts were specifically targeted.So far, police have taken steps to block ₹3 crore.

Mr Anand also said that a meeting with bank officials would be convened and their cyber security infrastructure would be discussed.

“We are going to have a meeting with bank officials to improve their cyber security facilities as it is their responsibility for safeguarding the money of people banking with them,” Mr Anand said, and added that action against bank officials would be taken if security is lax.

He said that hacking usually happens from remote locations and the police is in the process of verifying this.