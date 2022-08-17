CP chairs Vinayak Chathurthi review meeting

Expressing confidence in the abilities of Hyderabad City Police, Commissioner C V Anand on Wednesday said that all festivals thus far were peaceful and encouraged SHOs and others to rise to the occasion and ensure that Vinayak Chathurthi too is celebrated without any untoward incident.

Mr Anand described the celebration of previous festivals as quarter-finals and semi-finals, and the bandobast during the Ganesh festival as the finals. “Those were all quarter-finals and semi-finals, Ganesh bandobust is the finals and I am sure you will all rise to the occasion and do equally well,” he said.

The Hyderabad City Commissioner pointed out that organisers must inform concerned inspectors about their intention to install idols and must take permission to do so. He also said that coordination meetings with the organisers of these pandals at every level would be called in order to not inconvenience people. Issues pertaining to power and water supply and barricading would also be be discussed, he said.

He underscored that peace committees should remain active and social media should be monitored for mischievous posts.