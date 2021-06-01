CoWin bookings at GCVCs give hopes to 18-44 group

Officials clarify that high-risk group info is being uploaded in CoWin

Display of booked slots at Telangana Government COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (GCVC) is giving a hope to many in the 18-44 age group that they too might find a slot at the government centres if they check regularly. While the vaccine for this age group is not provided at GCVCs, CoWin website states slots for 18+ at Primary Health Centres (PHC) is booked in several districts.

However, officials from the State Health department have clarified that since they are vaccinating 18-44 age group in the high-risk groups such as vegetable and fruit vendors, they have to upload the details in CoWin without opening slots. “COVID-19 vaccines are not offered to people in 18-44 age group who are in non-high-risk groups. Since we are vaccinating high-risk groups, we are uploading the information in CoWin without opening slots,” said officials from the department.

However, lack of this clarification has infused hope in people who have been waiting to get the jab. Mohammed Shazad from Chinthapalli mandal in border of Rangareddy and Nalgonda said that he has been regularly checking if slots for 18-44 will be available at GCVCs. “But the slots are always booked,” he said.