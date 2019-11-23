COWE celebrates 15th Formation Day

A function to mark the 15th Formation Day of the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE), organised on Saturday by the Telangana Chapter here, saw speakers, led by Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, highlighting its contribution to the growth of women entrepreneurship and calling for efforts to reach out to more aspiring entrepreneurs.

To mark the occasion, a coffee table book on women entrepreneurs of Telangana, comprising stories of 70 successful COWE members, all of whom were first generation entrepreneurs, were launched at the function, in which former Member of Parliament Venugopal Chary and MLA G. Sunita participated.

Speaking on COWE programmes, secretary Jyotsna Cheruvu said the Confederation was imparting training programme in rural areas as well as creating a marketing platform, for the aspiring women entrepreneurs, by conducting exhibition regularly. In the city, it conducted a training programme, on payment of a nominal fee, on leadership development, technical processing or any subject of interest to the members.

It also mentored women entrepreneurs as well as conducted sector specific conferences and seminars. Defence, health and construction are three sectors on which it proposed to hold conferences and highlight the opportunities in those fields for women entrepreneurs.

Ms. Reddy said Telangana government was keen on encouraging women entrepreneurs. She urged COWE to encourage more women to foray into entrepreneurship.