Cow entered temple, possible reason for idol damage: police on damage to idol in Sadasivpet

Mild tension prevailed in Sangareddy’s Sadasivpet when Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh on Saturday (October 19, 2024) after a Ganesh idol was damaged inside a temple earlier this month on October 16.

The Sangareddy police clarified that it was a cow which entered the premises and possibly damaged the idol. A complete bandh was called for by the VHP and a protest rally was held through the streets of the city on Saturday with chants of Hanuman Chalisa. They also submitted a memorandum to the local police station demanding immediate arrest and severe punishment of the perpetrators.

However, the police clarified that they have CCTV proof of a cow entering the premises and eating the garlands on the idol’s neck. “We explained that this could be the possible reason for the damage. Moreover, there was no sign of any foul play or anyone else entering the premises on the day of incident,” said the police. Police were informed about the damage on October 16 by the temple authorities in the Prabhu Mandir area of Sadasivpet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.