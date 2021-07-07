Covishield makes for lion’s share of vaccine doses in TS

HYDERABAD

07 July 2021 21:44 IST

Shots administered as per vaccine stock supplied to State, says senior official

Of the 1.19 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in Telangana so far, a whopping 80.13 % were of Covishield. In absolute numbers, a total of 1,19,92,231 doses have been given to beneficiaries and of those, 96.10 lakh doses were of Covishield, 23.28 lakh of Covaxin and 53,172 of Sputnik, which arrived in the State just a fortnight ago.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said the doses are administered as per the vaccine stock supplied to the State.

According to the details on vaccine coverage in the State till July 7 as provided by senior Health officials, males constituted a majority of beneficiaries. As against 62.38 lakh males, 57.39 lakh females and 2,201 others have taken the jab thus far.

There are minor differences in the tally of doses under various categories since the data was collated at different points of Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccination begun in the State from January 16. Initially, healthcare workers were given the jab, followed by frontline workers such as employees in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and police personnel. Later, it was extended to the general public according to age group, starting with senior citizens and high-risk categories.

Till July 7 evening, data showed that 1.01 crore persons have received the first dose and 17.92 lakh the second dose.

The State government has also vaccinated people belonging to the high-risk groups such as vendors of vegetables, fruits, meat, shopkeepers, and others who have high exposure to people. Dr Srinivasa Rao said that around 37 lakh beneficiaries in these categories were given the jab.

Vaccine coverage

Among the 33 districts of the State, the highest coverage of vaccination was in the three urban districts — 26.60 lakh jabs in Hyderabad followed by 15.55 lakh in Rangareddy, and 15.06 lakh in Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The lowest of 58,425 doses were administered in Narayanpet, followed by 73,357 in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, and 81,844 in Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said that the coverage is more in urban districts as per their strategy. “The chances of epidemic outbreaks are more in places with dense population, hence higher coverage in urban districts,” he said.