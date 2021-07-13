Covishield doses outnumber Covaxin shots

HYDERABAD

13 July 2021 20:02 IST

Covishield constitutes a majority of doses administered in Telangana. Of a total 1,19,92,231 doses of COVID vaccines given to beneficiaries between January 16 and July 7, an overwhelming 80.13% (96.10 lakh doses) were of Covishield, 23.28 lakh of Covaxin and 53,172 of Sputnik.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao earlier said the doses are administered as per the vaccine stock supplied to the State.

Health department officials earlier announced that the time interval between two doses of Covishield was increased to 14-16 weeks instead of 12-16 weeks. This was done to ensure maximum number of youngsters receive at least one dose of the vaccine, say officials. People who are set to go abroad for education or jobs are also being given Covishield.

Till end of Monday, a total of 1.05 crore people have received first dose of the vaccines and 20.56 lakh have received the second dose.