COVID vaccine recipient develops serious AEFI

Inoculation drive resumes; 6,689 HCWs immunised

After a four-day break, COVID-19 vaccination resumed on Wednesday with 6,689 of the targeted 15,736 healthcare workers (HCWs) being immunised.

On the same day, a case of serious Adverse Effect Following Immunisation (AEFI) was reported by a vaccine recipient who had taken the jab on January 19.

The drive was launched on January 16. Till date, two government HCWs who received the vaccine have died. District AEFI committees examined the deaths and sent reports to State AEFI Committees. Viscera, body fluids and a part of a few organs have been sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory, and National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further examination.

Two more days

Inoculation drive for HCWs in the private sector will continue on Thursday and Friday. So far, 1,76,550 HCWs have taken the jab. Next on the list are the police and municipal workers.