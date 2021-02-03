COVID vaccine recipient develops serious AEFI

After a four-day break, COVID-19 vaccination resumed on Wednesday with 6,689 of the targeted 15,736 healthcare workers (HCWs) being immunised.
On the same day, a case of serious Adverse Effect Following Immunisation (AEFI) was reported by a vaccine recipient who had taken the jab on January 19.
The drive was launched on January 16. Till date, two government HCWs who received the vaccine have died. District AEFI committees examined the deaths and sent reports to State AEFI Committees. Viscera, body fluids and a part of a few organs have been sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory, and National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further examination.
Two more days
Inoculation drive for HCWs in the private sector will continue on Thursday and Friday. So far, 1,76,550 HCWs have taken the jab. Next on the list are the police and municipal workers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath