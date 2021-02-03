Telangana

COVID vaccine recipient develops serious AEFI

After a four-day break, COVID-19 vaccination resumed on Wednesday with 6,689 of the targeted 15,736 healthcare workers (HCWs) being immunised.

On the same day, a case of serious Adverse Effect Following Immunisation (AEFI) was reported by a vaccine recipient who had taken the jab on January 19.

The drive was launched on January 16. Till date, two government HCWs who received the vaccine have died. District AEFI committees examined the deaths and sent reports to State AEFI Committees. Viscera, body fluids and a part of a few organs have been sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory, and National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further examination.

Two more days

Inoculation drive for HCWs in the private sector will continue on Thursday and Friday. So far, 1,76,550 HCWs have taken the jab. Next on the list are the police and municipal workers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 11:17:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/covid-vaccine-recipient-develops-serious-aefi/article33743423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY