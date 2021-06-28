COVID vaccine for people set to go abroad for jobs

Covishield to be administered to beneficiaries

People in Telangana who are set to go abroad for jobs can get COVID-19 vaccines at designated Government COVID Vaccination Centres (GCVCs). Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, who made the announcement on Monday, said eligible beneficiaries can walk into the designated COVID vaccination centres with a valid passport and valid work permit visa.

The beneficiaries will be vaccinated with Covishield. The two doses would be administered with a gap of 28 days, unlike the usual gap of 12-16 weeks announced by the Centre. However, the date from which the vaccination drive will commence is yet to be announced.

The designated vaccination centres selected in 10 districts are PP Unit RIMS in Adilabad, UPHC Vinayak Nagar in Nizamabad, UPHC Buttarajaram Colony in Karimnagar, UPHC Laskar Singaram in Warangal, UPHC Venkateshwara Nagar in Khammam, UPHC Medak in Medak, UPHC Ramaiahbowly in Mahbubnagar, UPHC Panagal in Nalgonda, UPHC Saroornagar in Rangareddy, UPHC RFTC-Koti (Hyderabad) and UPHC Taramaidan in Old City of Hyderabad.

Deputy DMHOs have been designated to make necessary arrangements. A supervisory cadre officer as in-charge of the vaccination centres will oversee the process.

The State government started vaccinating students scheduled to go abroad for higher studies from the first week of June. The immunisation drive is continuing at the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanaguda. IPM director K. Shankar said more than 10,000 students have already been given the jab and 2,000 more have been allotted slots for first dose on Tuesday. Second dose of the vaccine will be administered in a few days.