‘COVID vaccine for 12-18 age group in 3 weeks’

COVID-19 vaccine for those aged between 12 and 18 years is likely to be launched in two to three weeks, said Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

“Training for the same has begun,” said Dr Rao at a press conference held at the State Health Campus, Koti, on Wednesday. He added that just like to the COVID vaccine for adults, the shots for those below 18 years too will be provided free of cost by the government.

A few private hospitals in the State have already started advertising vaccination for under-18 beneficiaries. When the inoculation drive for adults was launched, the jabs were initially given only at government health facilities. Later, towards the end of May, private health facilities were allowed to offer the service. However, maximum number of beneficiaries have opted for government centres for the jab.