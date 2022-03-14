COVID vaccination: Nearly 17.23 lakh children in 12-14 age group in Telangana

Targeted beneficiaries to be administered Corbevax from March 16

The State has around 17.23 lakh children aged between 12 and 14 years who will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a new drive.

The Central government has decided to start vaccination for the 12-13 and 13-14 age groups from March 16. Those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 — who have attained the age of 12 years — will be covered.

The Union Health Ministry, through a press release, stated that the vaccine to be administered is Corbevax, manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad.