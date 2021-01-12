Telangana

Covid vaccination in Khammam

As many as 8,571 medical staff will be deployed for the vaccination programme.   | Photo Credit: R_V_Moorthy

The first phase of coronavirus vaccination programme will be conducted in four government hospitals in the district as part of the nation-wide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16.

In a statement, Collector M.V. Reddy said the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to the healthcare workers in Kothagudem, Patha Kothagudem, Yellandu and Bhadrachalam hospitals in the first phase. As many as 8,571 medical staff will be deployed to conduct the vaccination programme as per the stipulated guidelines in the select hospitals in the first phase. In the second phase, the coronavirus vaccine will be given to the frontline workers such as sanitation workers, police personnel and the other staff members of the medical and health department besides those above 50 years of age, at a total of 44 centres across the district.

The vaccine will be administered to all in a phased manner as per the prescribed guidelines.

