COVID total crosses 70,000 in TS; new cases 2,012

COVID-19 cases crossed 70,000 in Telangana on August 4. With 2,012 new cases on Tuesday, the total reached 70,958. This is the second time after the first case was detected on March 2 that more than 2,000 cases in a day were recorded. It was on July 31 that 2,083 cases were recorded, which remains to be the highest till date.

In six days (July 30-August 4), 10,241 cases were recorded. A total of 1,05,941 tests were performed in this duration. The new 2012 cases on Tuesday includes 532 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 198 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 188 from Rangareddy, 127 from Warangal Urban. While 21,118 tests were conducted on Tuesday, 1,167 reports are awaited. The death toll reached 576 as 13 more COVID-19 patients died.

Of the total 70,958 cases till August 4, the number of active cases stood at 19,568, while 50,814 people were discharged and 576 have died. A total of 5,22,143 tests were performed. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate is around 13.58%.

Regarding beds availability, 3,124 oxygen beds, 877 ICU beds were available in the 56 State government hospitals on August 4. And 816 oxygen beds, 524 ICU beds, were available in 88 private hospitals.