COVID toll rises to 24

The total number of COVID -19 cases in Telangana touched 943 as 15 more cases were detected on Wednesday. One person suffering from the infectious disease died. Of the 15 positive cases, 10 were from GHMC area, three from Suryapet, and two from Gadwal. Till April 22, there were 725 active cases, 194 were discharged, and 24 people have died.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued directions stating that asymptomatic secondary contacts should not be tested. “However, they shall be identified, stamped and placed under strict home quarantine for a period of 28 days and monitored daily by the local area Multi Disciplinary Surveillance Teams,” Mr Kumar stated.

He added that only primary contacts of positive cases shall be brought to the government identified quarantine centres and their samples should be collected for testing.

A few days ago, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officials stated that around 80% cases were asymptomatic or have mild symptoms according to analysis across world, and that testing criteria here is detailed.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao asked people to report to the nearest government health facility if they have flu-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, running nose, fever, difficulty in breathing, body pains and head ache, even without travel history or without contact history.