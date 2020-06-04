COVID toll crosses 100 as six more succumb

HYDERABAD

04 June 2020 23:34 IST

127 more test positive

The number of COVID-19 patients who died in Telangana crossed 100 as of six more deaths were reported on Thursday. The COVID toll in the State is now 105. The case fatality rate in the State stands at 3.33%. Deaths were reported regularly from May 19. While the toll was 34 till May 18, seventy-one more succumbed to the virus in the 17 days till June 4.

The total cases too continued to spike as 127 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the State till June 4 are 3,147. When compared to other States, Telangana stands at 12th position in terms of total cases. The highest of 74,860 was reported in Maharashtra, followed by 27,256 in Tamil Nadu, and 23,645 in Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 127 new cases, 110 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, seven from Adilabad, six from Rangareddy, two from Medchal, one each from Sangareddy and Khammam.

Out of the 3127 cases till date, 1455 are active cases, 1587 were discharged, and 105 people died.