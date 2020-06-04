Telangana

COVID toll crosses 100 as six more succumb

127 more test positive

The number of COVID-19 patients who died in Telangana crossed 100 as of six more deaths were reported on Thursday. The COVID toll in the State is now 105. The case fatality rate in the State stands at 3.33%. Deaths were reported regularly from May 19. While the toll was 34 till May 18, seventy-one more succumbed to the virus in the 17 days till June 4.

The total cases too continued to spike as 127 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the State till June 4 are 3,147. When compared to other States, Telangana stands at 12th position in terms of total cases. The highest of 74,860 was reported in Maharashtra, followed by 27,256 in Tamil Nadu, and 23,645 in Delhi.

Of the 127 new cases, 110 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, seven from Adilabad, six from Rangareddy, two from Medchal, one each from Sangareddy and Khammam.

Out of the 3127 cases till date, 1455 are active cases, 1587 were discharged, and 105 people died.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 11:35:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/covid-toll-crosses-100-as-six-more-succumb/article31751748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY