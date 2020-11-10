COVID tests, cases halve on Sunday

HYDERABAD

10 November 2020 00:10 IST

Around 850 of 23,806 people who underwent testing found positive; four more patients die

Telangana recorded 857 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Sunday. Less than a thousand cases were detected as only 23,806 people were examined on that day. Usually, from the past three weeks, around 40,000 to 45,000 samples are being tested in a day, leading to the detection of 1,400 to 1,650 cases.

The number of samples examined drops on every Sunday. On the last Sunday (November 1), only 25,643 samples were tested and 922 cases were detected.

The new 857 cases recorded on November 8 include 250 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 88 from Rangareddy and 61 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. The lowest of zero cases were reported from Nizamabad, one each in Narayanpet, Mulugu, Kamareddy and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally.

Of the 23,806 people who underwent testing, 22,031 opted for government health facilities while 1,775 got examined at private labs.

From March 2 to November 8, a total of 46,42,276 samples have been examined and 2,51,188 were found positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 19,239 are active while 2,30,568 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,381. While the recovery rate in India is 92.5%, it is 91.79% in the State.

In the past one week (November 2-8), as many as 2,92,967 samples were tested and 10,218 positive cases detected. A total of 33 patients who contracted coronavirus died.

The number of tests per day have marginally increased in the seven days. While around 40,000 to 42,000 samples were tested from October 13 to October 31, around 45,000 samples were tested on a daily basis in the past one week.