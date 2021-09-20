COVID testing remains low

State posts 208 new infections, just 45k samples examined

For the fifth consecutive day, testing of COVID-19 samples stayed low in Telangana, leading to the detection of fewer cases.

On Monday, 45,274 samples were put to test and 208 people were detected with the novel coronavirus. Usually, around 70,000 samples were being examined on a daily basis this month — until the State Health department launched a special vaccination drive on September 16.

The new 208 cases included 49 from Greater Hyderabad region, 20 from Warangal Urban and 15 from Karimnagar. No infection was detected in Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, or Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

The State’s infection tally now stands at 6,63,662.

Two more COVID patients have died, taking the death toll to 3,906.