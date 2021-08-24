COVID testing drops in Telangana, 354 new cases logged

HYDERABAD

24 August 2021 00:30 IST

The daily COVID-19 tests in Telangana have dropped to around 75,000 from the past three days. Over 1 lakh samples used to be tested every day till August 7, which dropped to 80,000-90,000 thereafter till August 18. On Monday, only 74,634 samples were examined and 354 people were found positive for coronavirus.

The new infections include 57 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 32 from Karimnagar, 25 from Nalgonda, and 24 each from Warangal Urban and Khammam. No infection was recorded in Nirmal or Narayanpet.

Three COVID patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 3,861.

The State’s caseload stands at 6,55,343, of which 6,308 are currently active.