COVID: Telangana records 1,763 cases

HYDERABAD

19 August 2020 18:30 IST

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 95,700 as 1,763 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Eight more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 719.

The New 1,763 cases include 484 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 169 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 166 from Rangareddy, 88 from Warangal Urban. On Tuesday, 24,542 samples were put to test and results of 1,042 more samples were awaited. Though cases in GHMC were on decline as estimated by the senior officials in the State Health department, they shot up when more tests were conducted. Besides, cases continue to increase in other districts too.

Of the total 95,700 cases detected till August 18, the active cases are 20,990 and 73,991 have persons have recovered and 719 have died. At 42 State government hospitals, 3,589 oxygen beds, 459 ICU beds, were available on Tuesday. In case of 132 private hospitals, 1,585 oxygen beds and 817 ICU beds were vacant.

