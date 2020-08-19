COVID: Telangana records 1,763 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 95,700 as 1,763 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Eight more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 719.
The New 1,763 cases include 484 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 169 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 166 from Rangareddy, 88 from Warangal Urban. On Tuesday, 24,542 samples were put to test and results of 1,042 more samples were awaited. Though cases in GHMC were on decline as estimated by the senior officials in the State Health department, they shot up when more tests were conducted. Besides, cases continue to increase in other districts too.
Of the total 95,700 cases detected till August 18, the active cases are 20,990 and 73,991 have persons have recovered and 719 have died. At 42 State government hospitals, 3,589 oxygen beds, 459 ICU beds, were available on Tuesday. In case of 132 private hospitals, 1,585 oxygen beds and 817 ICU beds were vacant.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath