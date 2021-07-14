COVID surge in Khammam continues

Carries highest burden of new cases in State at 96

The spike in coronavirus cases in Khammam continues unabated with 96 persons testing positive on Wednesday, the highest in the State. The case count in the district was 82 on Monday, and 84 on Tuesday.

For the past three days, Khammam’s daily total has surpassed that of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, which recorded 72 fresh infections on Wednesday. On the whole, the State logged 749 new cases and five deaths.

Other districts posting high number of cases were Karimnagar (58), Warangal Urban (55) and Nalgonda (54). No case was detected in Narayanpet on the day while only one person tested positive in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, according to the bulletin issued by the Health department.

Tests cross 2 crore

The number of samples examined for coronavirus in the State so far has crossed 2 crore. With 1,15,237 new tests on Wednesday, the testing total reached 2,00,99,983.

The first 1 crore samples were tested across a span of one year — between March 2 last year and March 27 this year — while the next one crore tests were conducted over just 109 days.

Testing was scaled up to over 1 lakh a day, in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic this year which peaked between the third week of April and first week of May.

The State’s cumulative case tally stands at 6,33,895, of which 10,203 are active. The death toll has reached 3,743.