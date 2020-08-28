COVID surge continues in Telangana

11 succumb as 2,932 test positive

The State continued to report close to 3,000 new COVID-19 positive cases for the second time with 2,932 persons testing positive to the virus on Thursday.

The highest number of positive cases was reported on Tuesday when little over 3,000 people were tested positive to the virus and it was followed by 2,795 cases on Wednesday. The total number of persons affected by the virus since the first case was reported in March is a little over 1.17 lakh.

The active cases as on date stood at 28,941 with 22,097 persons in home/institutional quarantine. The increased number of cases are attributed to the intensified testing with 61,863 persons tested on Thursday and reports pertaining to 771 samples are still awaited. The total samples collected per million is pegged at 32,439, according to the bulletin released by the Health department. Health officials asserted that testing would be intensified further so as to ensure early detection and provide effective treatment to the affected persons.

Eleven persons succumbed to the virus on Thursday taking the total number of casualties to 799. At the same time, 1,580 people recovered from the ailment taking the total number to 87,675. The case fatality rate at 0.68 % was much lower than the national average 1.83 while the recovery rate was little lesser at 74.6 % as against the national average of 76.33 % .

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area continues to contribute a major chunk of positive cases with 520 persons testing positive to the virus on Thursday. Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts abutting the State capital stood next reporting 218 cases each. The other districts over 100 positive cases were reported on Thursday are: Karimnagar (168), Nalgonda (159), Khammam (141), Nizamabad (129), Mancherial (110), Suryapet (102) and Siddipet (100).