COVID surge continues in Telangana

Telangana recorded as many as 164 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday. Nine patients succumbed to the virus.

The number of recorded positive cases dipped from Thursday’s 209, the highest in a day so far. With Friday’s figures, the total number of recorded cases in the State stands at 4,484. This includes 449 recorded cases among migrants, deportees and foreign returnees.

The total number of deaths climbed from 165, recorded on Thursday, to 174 a day later.

The number of recorded cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits continued to remain the highest as compared to other districts in the State with 133 cases being reported on Friday. This is followed by six each in Medchal and Rangareddy districts, four in Sangareddy district and three in Nizamabad district. Two cases each in Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar and Mulugu districts were recorded.

So far, as many as 2,278 persons were discharged, bringing the number of active cases in the State down from 2,162 as recorded on Thursday to 2,032.

The health bulletin issued from the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare has noted that there has been an increase in mobility of the public after the lockdown was relaxed. Those below 10 and senior citizens have been asked to stay indoors. The public has been asked to maintain physical distancing with at least six feet between each other.

Meanwhile, in a late night development on Friday, sources at the Gandhi Hospital confirmed that one of the Resident Medical Officers has been transferred to Osmania General Hospital. While clarity on the reason behind the move is awaited, those in the know said that it could be due to several issues in the past few months.