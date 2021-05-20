COVID spreading fast in villages

Current death rate is almost five times compared to the past

COVID is spreading fast in rural areas and the fatality rate is going up by the day. A village near the district headquarters town of Sangareddy has reported 16 deaths in the last one and a half month, though all of them could not be attributed to coronavirua.

However, the current death rate is almost five times compared to the past, indicating the seriousness. A panchayat official informed on condition of anonymity that there used to be two to three deaths in two months earlier.

On May 14, the data released by the Medak district administration shows that 23 persons tested at D Dharmaram village, out of which 12 tested positive (52.2%). At PHC Papannapet, 25 persons tested and nine of them came positive (36%), PHC Sardana 19 out of 54 (35.2%), and PHC Shivampet six out of 17 (35.3%). The average was 21.1%.

On May 15, PCH at D Dharmaram reported 11 out of 23 (47.8%), Shankarampet R seven out of 20 (35%), Shankarampet A eight out of 26 (30.8%). The average at 24 testing facilities stood at 23.3%.

On May 16, PHC Shivampet registered seven out of 14 positive (50%) followed by D Dharmaram registering nine out of 20 testing positive (45%), the average being 15.6%. On May 19, the average was 17%.

“The rural areas are worst hit in the second wave with more number of cases being registered. Following isolation is relatively almost zero due to various reasons including lack of sufficient rooms in houses. An entire family is testing positive within two to three days if one person is getting infected. These people are not approaching for advice or treatment despite Aasha workers moving around in villages,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.