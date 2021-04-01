COVID shots daily this month

One can get vaccinated at public and private centres even on holidays

From April 1 to 30, COVID shots would be offered in all public and private vaccination centres, even on gazetted holidays. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s additional secretary Dr. Manohar Agnani communicated this to chief secretaries and principal secretaries of the Health department of all States and Union Territories (UT) on Thursday.

Vaccination at PHCs

Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a review meeting on COVID-19 vaccination programme on Thursday, where it was decided that from now on, jabs would be given at Primary Health Centres (PHC) too. Till Thursday, vaccination was provided only at medical colleges and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals.

10 lakh took 1st dose

The number of people who took the first dose of COVID vaccine has crossed the 10 lakh mark. With 31,368 vaccinations on Wednesday, the number has reached 10,24,990.

The vaccination programme was launched on January 16. The total number of beneficiaries from January 16 to March 31 are 2,25,725 Health Care Workers (HCW), 1,15,525 Front Line Workers (FLWs), 4,42,429 people of 60 years age or above, and 2,41,311 who belong to the 45-59 years age group with co-morbidities. 2,39,036 people took the second dose. According to media bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health, the vaccine wastage is 2.85%.