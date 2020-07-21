COVID-recovered person undergoes triple bypass surgery

HYDERABAD

21 July 2020 23:49 IST

A 63-year-old man from Hyderabad who recovered from COVID-19 underwent triple bypass surgery at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, on July 16, and was discharged on Tuesday. He suffered from coronary artery disease and chest pain on exertion.

The patient underwent CT coronary angioplasty in November-2019, which showed blocks in three coronary arteries. The old man’s condition was being managed medically (using drugs). However, he contracted COVID-19 in early April and got admitted at Gandhi Hospital for 22 days. After recovering at the government hospital, he was discharged from the hospital. However, discomfort in heart aggravated in May. He underwent coronary angiography in June which showed blocks in three arteries. The patient approached Dr. Prateek Bhatnagar, director of Cardiac Surgery and Chief Cardiac Surgeon at Care Hospital. His HRCT scan of chest showed no active COVID-19 lesions and some pulmonary fibrosis. RT-PCR test results were negative for coronavirus.

A team led by Dr Bhatnagar including junior surgeons Dr Bhadra and Dr Snigdha performed the surgery on the patient. He has recovered and was discharged.

Advertising

Advertising