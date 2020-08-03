COVID patients allege poor hygiene and care at RIMS

COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities, including diabetes and hypertension, admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, run the risk of grave health complications. They allege neither doctors nor nurses conduct regular checks on their vitals, which is crucial. Besides, condition-specific diet is not served to them at the government hospital.

Senior officials and experts have, on multiple occasions, said that COVID patients with co-morbidities are at greater threat of losing their lives.

As COVID patient count is surging in the district, more are expected to get admitted at RIMS, which obviously calls for a total revamp of the facility which serves people from the town and adjoining mandals, including those living in tribal hamlets.

‘Inedible food’

Several patients who spoke to The Hindu over phone narrated the agony due to the poor standard of facilities and ‘inedible’ food served to them thrice a day, apart from senior doctors not visiting the patients to monitor the their blood pressure, blood sugar level or even pulse rate, unless theirs condition is very serious.

“It has been over a week now, and I haven’t seen a senior doctor attending any patient. The administration is running the show with staff nurses and junior doctors, who check their condition only once in two days,” lamented a middle-aged man from Adilabad town undergoing treatment at RIMS.

The main issues raised by patients are poor hygiene in bathrooms and wards, insufficient patient care providers, delays in providing basic services to patients in ICU and proper treatment.

“My family members are taking the risk of delivering home-cooked food near the isolation ward. One cannot eat the food served here. The quality is really bad and there is no one to address our grievances,” he said.

Even the elderly patients are not provided with basic facilities under COVID-19 protocol. “Government is advising people to get admitted in State-run hospitals, but here the situation is deplorable. I am waiting to get out of this place and go home. The entire premises stinks,” an elderly woman said. “We cannot afford treatment at private hospitals, but that doesn’t mean treatment in the government hospital is appreciable,” said a young COVID survivor recalling his experience at RIMS.

Practical issues

Responding to the allegations levelled by the patients, RIMS director Balaram Naik said that the administration is doing its best to provide quality treatment and food to patients, though there are some practical issues.

“The staff has to change their attitude towards patients. We are motivating them,” Dr. Naik said. He said a committee was formed to check the quality of food served and they are trying to meet the ‘expectations’ of patients. “We are managing meticulously. Staff nurses are doing a great job,” he added.