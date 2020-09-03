Telangana

COVID patient commits suicide

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman patient of the COVID-19 ward in the District Headquarters Hospital here allegedly committed suicide on the hospital premises on Thursday night. The police identified the deceased as Mariyamma of Buddharam village in Nelakondapalli mandal.

Sources said that she ended her life by hanging with her sari inside a toilet on the premises of the hospital around 8 pm on Thursday. The incident sent shock waves among patients and staff of the COVID-19 ward in the hospital.

When contacted, two-town circle inspector of police T Gopi told The Hindu that depression might have prompted the poor woman to resort to the extreme step. Further investigation is under way, he said.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)

