COVID jabs given for the homeless

17 August 2021 18:46 IST

Around 40 people who are homeless and live by the side of streets in Hyderabad were given COVID-19 vaccine at a camp held in Secunderabad on Sunday. The camp was held by the Telangana Health department. Members of Sky Foundation have helped the health staff locate the people who are homeless.

President of the Foundation Y Sanjeeva Kumar said that they held awareness session on vaccination for the destitute prior to the camp. He said that the beneficiaries have been living on the footpath from the past five to six years. The Health department officials said that they have vaccinated poor people without homes earlier too.

“We will hold the camps whenever we identify another set of people without homes,” said an official.

