COVID jab for 22.78 lakh teens aged 15-18 in Telangana from today

Nearly 22.78 lakh children aged between 15 and 18 years in Telangana will start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at various State-run healthcare facilities from Monday. The jabs would be administered at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Urban PHCs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), Area Hospitals, District Hospitals, and Teaching Hospitals.

Health officials said the vaccines would be given at healthcare facilities as doctors would be present there to ensure safety while immunising the teenagers who belong to “a very sensitive age group”. Besides, corporate hospitals will also be conducting the immunisation drive for the young beneficiaries.

“This group of beneficiaries shall be accompanied by their parents for vaccination for added safety,” said officials.

All those born during or before 2007 are eligible for vaccination in this drive.

While vaccination in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and 12 municipal corporations will be provided only after online registration, walk-in or offline facility is available in other places of the State.

Registration was opened on CoWIN portal on Saturday. Only Covaxin will be offered to the age group.

Precautionary dose

From January 10, the government will start administering precautionary dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years with co-morbidities will begin from January 10. The vaccine and dosage to be administered is yet to be communicated.

“The 60+ age group with co-morbidities who have taken second dose in April 2021 will be eligible for precautionary dose in February 2022. Precautionary dose will be given as per the beneficiary’s willingness after due consultation with their doctor. They will not be actively mobilised,” Health officials stated.

Citing data from Central government, they said that around 20% of the beneficiaries who are above 60 years will be having co-morbidities.