COVID ICU bed occupancy falls below 1,000

State logs 249 new cases, two deaths

The number of ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in government and private hospitals across the State has dropped to less than 1,000. At the peak of the second wave in April this year, over 4,100 COVID patients were in ICUs, but now the number has dropped to 900-950.

Before the second wave set in, less than 200 cases were being detected daily and around 350 COVID patients were in ICUs on any given day.

The second wave started to decline in June, and so did the bed occupancy in hospitals. By the end of August, around 1,000 COVID patients were in ICUs on any given day. This has dropped to around 900 this month.

Meanwhile, the State recorded 249 COVID cases on Sunday, taking the total to 6,61,551. While 53,789 samples were put to test, results of 632 were awaited. Two more COVID patients died, pushing up the death toll to 3,895.

The new cases included 82 from Greater Hyderabad region, 18 from Nalgonda and 17 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The State has 5,258 active cases.