COVID heroes, voluntary groups feted

Govt. will work alongside volunteers, says IT Minister

Individuals, NGOs, and companies in Telangana who went the extra mile to help the COVID-affected population during the first and second waves were conferred awards on Monday at ‘T-SIG COVID-19 Warriors’. The event was hosted by Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), at HICC, Hyderabad. Established in 2018, T-SIG is the State’s official corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform.

The venue of the awards ceremony was lit up with excitement as most volunteers had hitherto interacted with each other only through social media. Monday was the first time that they met each other in person.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, Principal Secretary of the IT and Industries department Jayesh Ranjan honoured 29 exceptional individuals, 26 NGOs, 12 corporates, and six others at the event. Besides, 850 entities and individuals will also be acknowledged through e-certificates.

The individuals and the organisations provided relief in the form of cooked food, dry ration, and also ensured migrant labourers get government benefits apart from helping people with COVID-19 medical resources such as hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, and in conducting funerals of COVID and non-COVID patients during the peak of the coronavirus waves, among other work.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rama Rao said many of the volunteers have expressed their wish to continue with social service and that the State government will work with them. Those interested can reach out to T-SIG, Mr Ranjan added.

The Minister also said that it is easy to criticise the government and individuals who are trying to do something good. “It is difficult to come out of one’s comfort zone and do good work. And that is exactly what you guys did,” said Mr Rama Rao.