COVID fatalities cross 500-mark in TS

The number of COVID-19 deaths and cases in Telangana crossed 500 and 60,000-mark respectively on the 150th day from March 2, when the first COVID-19 case was registered in the State. From March 2 to July 29, it is 150 days of COVID-19 pandemic in the State.
On Wednesday, 1,811 more swab samples tested positive, and 13 COVID-19 patients died. The total number of tests to detect coronavirus has crossed 4 lakhs. The new cases include 521 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 289 from Rangareddy, 151 from Medchal Malkajgiri, and 102 from Warangal Urban.
The total number of cases till Wednesday stood at 60,717. Nearly 10,000 cases were recorded in six days (July 24-29). Of the total cases, 15,640 are active, 44,572 have recovered, and 505 have died. A little over 100 deaths were recorded from July 18-29 (12 days). A total of 4,16,202 tests were performed till July 29, which includes both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). However, the State Health department officials did not provide distribution of tests between RT-PCR and RAT.The cumulative Test Positivity Rate is 14.5%. Around 18,263 tests were performed on Wednesday.
The tests will further increase as Mobile Testing laboratories are put to use to know COVID-19 status of people in containment zones.
